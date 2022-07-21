2,446 houses to be built under PMAY near Mandakalli

Ground breaking ceremony to be held on Friday; cost put at ₹158.583 crore

Ground breaking ceremony to be held on Friday; cost put at ₹158.583 crore

The ground breaking ceremony for the construction of 2,446 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be held at Mandakalli on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

Furnishing details of the project Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda said it is a joint venture of the State Government’s Department of Housing, Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd., Mysuru district administration and Mysuru City Corporation.

The housing units will come up on a 33-acre land and the units will have both G +1 and G +2 plans. The project is expected to cost ₹158.583 crore.

The government had purchased 4,032 acres for constructing 1,410 houses in 2005 and it was decided to identify the beneficiaries and take up the construction in 2007, Mr. Gowda said.

The project did not take off and it was decided to build 2,446 housing units with G+1 and G+2 and clearance was secured from the authorities concerned. Subsequently it transpired that only 1,500 people had submitted their documents and hence an exercise was conducted to identify all the 2,446 beneficiaries and the DPR was submitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd. But the project was again stalled on the grounds that the original allottees or beneficiaries were identified more than 15 years ago and hence it was necessary to ascertain their bonafides. The project finally secured administrative nod from the State in August 2020 besides technical approval from the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd., which also released ₹168.45 crore for executing it.

Though tenders were invited in April 2021, the works were not taken up due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the tenders cancelled. Fresh tenders were invited and the works will now be taken up, said Mr. Gowda.

Mysuru Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy and others were present.