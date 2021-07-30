244 km of roads damaged in Kodagu rains

MYSURU

30 July 2021 19:35 IST

A total of 243.69 km of roads in Kodagu have been damaged in the rains that lashed the district from June till date. However, there are no reports of damage caused due to rains and landslides in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Natural Disaster Situation report from Kodagu said 17 electric poles and one transformer were damaged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of electric poles damaged till date to 1,481. As many as 88 transformers were damaged in the rains and gusty winds reported since last month.

As many as 152 trees had fallen and four bridges were damaged in the rains and landslides reported from several places following the onset of monsoon last month.

So far, 1,090.3 mm rain has been recorded in the district. A total of 24 persons were evacuated to safer places and 88 houses were partially damaged. Four houses collapsed completely in the rain fury. So far, two relief camps had been opened and the district administration has identified more places giving shelter to the rain-affected if necessary.

However, the report says no crops were damaged in the rains so far.

Meanwhile, Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha is inspecting the stretch of National Highway 275 at second Monnangeri that has developed cracks because of heavy rains.