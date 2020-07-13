Karnataka

₹2.43 crore collected in tobacco raids in Karnataka

Commercial Tax officials have searched vehicles transporting tobacco and related products without proper documents, as well as undeclared godowns storing tobacco products, across the State and levied tax to the tune of ₹2.43 crore in 59 cases.

The undeclared godowns came to light during the road vigilance efforts mounted across the State. They included those in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Kolar, Ramanagaram, Chickballapur, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Mangaluru, Udupi, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, and Bidar, a note from Commercial Tax Commissioner M. S. Srikar said.

Officials intercepted goods vehicles illegally transporting pan masala and tobacco products without any proper documents and levied tax and penalty as per the provisions of the Goods and Services Tax Act. Furthermore, vigilance officers in the South Zone (Enforcement) searched undeclared godowns at Jigani, Bengaluru Rural, where tobacco products had been stored without any authorisation and levied tax and penalty running up to ₹56.04 lakh on the stock of tobacco not covered by proper documents, the note stated.

