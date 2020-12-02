242 of 261 GPs to go to the polls in two phases in Kalaburagi district

Elections to 242 of the 261 gram panchayats in Kalaburagi district, consisting of 1,427 wards and 4,173 seats, will be held in two phases, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer V.V. Jyothnsa has said.

According to a release here on Monday, the State Election Commission has decided to hold gram panchayat elections in two phases. Polling in the first phase will be held on December 22 and in the second, on December 27. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 27. The election model code of conduct came into force in the gram panchayat areas on Monday. For the first phase elections, nomination papers can be filed from December 7 to December 11. Nomination papers for the second phase can be filed from December 11 to December 16.

As many as 1,841 polling booths have been set up across the district. And, 13,26,400 voters, including 6,76,421 men, 6,49,872 women and 107 others, would cast their votes in the two phases of the elections.

Of the 4,173 seats in the gram panchayats, 521 are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 658 for Scheduled Caste (Women), 21 for Scheduled Tribes, 248 for Scheduled Tribes (Women), 167 for Backward Classes A, 335 for Backward Classes A (Women), 88 for Backward Classes B, 37 for Backward Classes B (Women), 1,232 for General Category and 866 for General Category (Women).

Of the 242 gram panchayats in 11 taluks of the district that will face elections, 126 gram panchayats in six taluks — Kalaburagi, Aland, Afzalpur, Kamalapur, Kalagi and Shahabad — will go to the polls in the first phase on December 22.

Polling for 116 gram panchayats in five taluks — Yaddrami, Jewargi, Chittapur, Chincholi and Sedam — will be held in the second phase on December 27.

As many as 19 gram panchayats will not see elections this time.

They are six in Aland taluk, three each in Chittapur and Kalagi taluks, two each in Jewargi, Chincholi and Kamalapur taluks and one gram panchayat in Yaddrami taluk.