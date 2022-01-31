24,172 new COVID-19 cases as numbers dip in Karnatakas

Bengaluru

31 January 2022 21:56 IST

The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to dip as 24,172 cases were reported on Monday. As many as 56 new deaths were also recorded.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare bulletin showed that the number of active cases stood at 2,44,331, the positivity rate 17.11% and case fatality rate 0.23%. There were 30,869 discharges, while 1,41,240 tests were conducted.

Advertising

Advertising

Bengaluru Urban had 10,692 new cases and 12 deaths, while Dharwad, Mysuru and Tumakuru reported over 1,000 new cases. Bengaluru Urban has 1,34,038 active cases.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar told the media that the number of new cases has been seeing a dip, but urged citizens not to drop guard. “Since the last four days, the number of cases in Bengaluru and other districts is coming down. In some districts though, the positivity rate is increasing. Hospitalisation rate is around 2-3%,” he said.