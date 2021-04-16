241 fresh cases in Hassan

As many as 241 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hassan on Friday. For the first time, the number of fresh cases in a day crossed 200 in the recent months. With that, the total number of cases rose to 31,379. Among them, 1,368 are active cases, under treatment. 25 patients are under treatment in the intensive care unit. Two people died on the day, increasing the total deaths to 487. So far 29,524 have recovered from the infection.

Of the fresh cases 82 are reported in Hassan taluk, 41 in Channarayapatna, 29 each in Arsikere and Holenarsipur, 27 in Sakleshpur, 11 in Alur, 10 in Belur, and eight in Arkalgud and four cases are from other districts. District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar has appealed to all those aged above 45 years to get vaccinated and the public to maintain social distance and wear face masks to avoid the spread of the infection.