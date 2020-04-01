2,400 Rajasthan workers reach home

On humanitarian basis, the Vijayapura district administration reportedly arranged for the transport of 2,400 workers from Rajasthan to safely reach their native places.

The workers, who were employed in different fields, wanted to go back to their native places but the lockdown had prevented their return.

Although Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura district Y.S. Patil has neither confirmed nor denied making the arrangement, an officer attached to another government agency confirmed this. Speaking to The Hindu on condition of anonymity, he said the labourers were sent to Rajasthan in around 60 KSRTC buses along with six nodal officers.

The official clarified that the transportation was done after taking required permission from both State governments. The drivers took two days to reach the Rajasthan border. On return, the buses were sanitised, the official informed.

Meanwhile, Mr. Patil said that nothing could be revealed as he had no authority to speak on this.