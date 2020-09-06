24 teachers from Kalaburagi honoured

As many as 24 teachers [eight each from primary, high, and higher primary government schools] in Kalaburagi have been felicitated with the ‘Best Teacher’ award for 2020.
The teachers were honoured by the Department of Public Instructions and the zilla panchayat to mark Teacher’s Day on Saturday.
The primary and high school teachers selected for the award are: Paramanand Sarasambi, Shivaputrappa Ruddewadi, Girish Chandrakanth, Ashwini Hugar, Chandrakanth Mathapati, Rajeshwari, Suresh N., Renuka N., M.D. Altaf Hussain, Hussain Sab Wadageri, Kaveri V. Sampgaonkar, Shrishail Pujari, Gurupadappa Doddamani, Suvarnalatha, Dhananjay B., and Bhavani Bhatt.
The teachers from higher primary schools are: Chandrakanth Biradar, Siddanna Maragol, Vijaykumar Surappanur, Mehboob Salwadgi, Dinkar Mulge, Renuka, Parveen Sultana, and Santoshkumar Vedpathak.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath