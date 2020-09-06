Karnataka

24 teachers from Kalaburagi honoured

Teachers from government schools were felicitated in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

As many as 24 teachers [eight each from primary, high, and higher primary government schools] in Kalaburagi have been felicitated with the ‘Best Teacher’ award for 2020.

The teachers were honoured by the Department of Public Instructions and the zilla panchayat to mark Teacher’s Day on Saturday.

The primary and high school teachers selected for the award are: Paramanand Sarasambi, Shivaputrappa Ruddewadi, Girish Chandrakanth, Ashwini Hugar, Chandrakanth Mathapati, Rajeshwari, Suresh N., Renuka N., M.D. Altaf Hussain, Hussain Sab Wadageri, Kaveri V. Sampgaonkar, Shrishail Pujari, Gurupadappa Doddamani, Suvarnalatha, Dhananjay B., and Bhavani Bhatt.

The teachers from higher primary schools are: Chandrakanth Biradar, Siddanna Maragol, Vijaykumar Surappanur, Mehboob Salwadgi, Dinkar Mulge, Renuka, Parveen Sultana, and Santoshkumar Vedpathak.

