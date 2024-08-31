24 students opt for Kannada-medium engg. seats this year, but will they stick to their choice is the question

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the final results of seat allotment of the first round for entry to engineering, medical, and other professional courses, and a total of 24 students have secured seats for Kannada-medium engineering courses this year.

In 2023, only one student had opted for Kannada-medium civil engineering course at the SJC Institute of Technology, Chickballapur, but had eventually opted out.

“We have to wait and see how many of these 24 students will finally enrol in college this year. If some do, it will encourage institutions to continue courses in Kannada,” said a KEA official.

Kannada-medium engineering courses were introduced in the State three years ago as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

In 2021-22, when it was introduced, five institutions began offering the courses in Kannada.

A total of 17 students opted for Kannada-medium civil and mechanical engineering courses in the first year, but all withdrew by admission time.

In 2022-23, one student opted for Kannada-medium civil engineering course at Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology (BKIT) at Bhalki, but later chose to withdraw. A similar story unfolded last year too.

Despite poor response from students to Kannada-medium engineering courses, SJC Institute of Technology and the Maharaja Institute of Technology, Mysuru, have decided to continue offering civil and mechanical Kannada-medium engineering courses this year.

During the CET-2024 seat allotment, 11 civil engineering seats went to SJC Institute of Technology and 13 mechanical engineering seats to Maharaja Institute of Technology.

Experts believe that poor support from the government, in terms of course material and assured job opportunities, has put the ambitious Kannada-medium engineering courses in peril.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University Karisiddappa had submitted a proposal to the State government seeking wider publicity for the courses.

He also stressed the need for job opportunities for Kannada-medium engineering graduates and reservation in government recruitment in Public Works Department, Irrigation and other departments. But there has been no response from the government.

Speaking to The Hindu, Purushothama Bilimale, chairman of Karnataka Development Authority, said: “Shortage of reference books in Kannada language for the engineering courses is a major problem for students. The translated book published by VTU has lots of errors, and technical words are badly translated. The future job opportunity is also a matter of concern for these students. I will submit some recommendations to the government to promote Kannada-medium engineering courses in the State.”

