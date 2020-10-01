24 specialists of Wenlock Hospital on e-Sanjeevani app

Urologist Sadananda Poojary demonstrating the working of the app.

Mangaluru

01 October 2020 08:57 IST

‘It is especially beneficial to the elderly’

As many as 24 specialist doctors from the Government Wenlock Hospital here are among many government doctors offering tele-consultation services through the ‘e-SanjeevaniOPD’ app of the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare. Since a month of its launch, these doctors have attended to nearly 100 patients across the State.

Speaing to reporters, Dr. Ratnakar, the district nodal officer for the application, said the 24 specialist doctors from Mangaluru are among the 100 government doctors offering their services daily through the app between 10.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. “The app is helpful, more so for senior citizens, to get necessary attention for ailments they face. When there is restriction in movement, it is better to make use of this service,” Dr. Ratnakar said, and added there have been a few from Dakshina Kannada who have made use of it.

Sadananda Poojary, urologist, Wenlock Hosptal, one among the 24 doctors, said he has so far been consulted by seven patients while the dermatologist from hospital has handled 40. “The patient should have an android phone to make use of this app,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The patient has to download the app from the Play Store. After entering the mobile number and other details, including the ailment, the patient will get a token. Within seconds, they will receive a video call from the doctor available. Following the consultation, the doctor will send an e-prescripton to the patient.

“If we need chest x-rays and other tests, we advise patients to get them done at nearby government hospitals and upload the same before we prescribe treatment,” Dr. Poojary said and added that there were instances when patients were advised to get admitted.

Two doctors

District Surgeon and Superintendent of Wenlock Hospital S. Sadashiva said the roster has been prepared to make two doctors of the hospital available for consultation on a daily basis.