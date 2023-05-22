ADVERTISEMENT

24 prisoners released for good conduct

May 22, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Mysuru

The released prisoners outside Mysuru Central prison on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Twenty-four life convicts, including a woman, were released from the Central Prison Mysuru on Monday before the expiry of their jail term on the basis of good conduct.

While 23 prisoners walked out of the prison, the other one was released from a prison in Bengaluru.

Mysuru District Legal Services Authority member-secretary, B.G. Dinesh, and Mysuru Central Prison Chief Superintendent, K.C. Divyashree were present when the prisoners were set free from the jail premises in Mysuru.

Authorities routinely release prisoners, mostly life convicts, by remitting their sentences as per the guidelines that include good conduct.

