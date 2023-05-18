24 NDPS cases detected, 24 arrested during election time

May 18, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In a joint operation carried out by a special team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) in coordination with senior officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), 24 cases related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been detected during the election period.

According to a press release issued by South Western Railway, the RPF special team with support from the Superintendent of Police of NCB carried out the operation to seize a total of 347.3 kilograms of ganja on various trains and railway premises resulting in the arrest of 24 people.

The RPF dog squad played a pivotal role in the detection and seizure of narcotic substances, the release said.

Cash seized

Apart from the NDPS cases, the RPF special team also recovered over ₹2.2 crore unaccounted for cash during their operations. The seized money, which was meant for distribution among voters during the elections, was handed over to officials of the Income Tax Department

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Bengaluru, Devansh Shukla coordinated the operation. The General Railway Police (GRP) also collaborated with the RPF and NCB in the effective execution of the operation, the release added.