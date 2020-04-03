Karnataka

24 linked to Nizamuddin congregation identified

As many as 24 persons linked to Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin congregation have been identified in the district so far.

They were identified based on the information provided by the State government. The medical screening of all the 24 persons has been done. Of them, 11 had directly attended the congregation while the remaining are secondary contacts.

K.S. Eshwarappa, in-charge Minister of the district, told presspersons here on Friday that the swab samples of 11 have tested negative for COVID-19. The results of of the remaining 13 persons are awaited.

They have been quarantined in the designated hospital and their health condition is being monitored.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2020 1:44:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/24-linked-to-nizamuddin-congregation-identified/article31245758.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY