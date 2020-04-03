24 linked to Nizamuddin congregation identified

As many as 24 persons linked to Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin congregation have been identified in the district so far.
They were identified based on the information provided by the State government. The medical screening of all the 24 persons has been done. Of them, 11 had directly attended the congregation while the remaining are secondary contacts.
K.S. Eshwarappa, in-charge Minister of the district, told presspersons here on Friday that the swab samples of 11 have tested negative for COVID-19. The results of of the remaining 13 persons are awaited.
They have been quarantined in the designated hospital and their health condition is being monitored.
