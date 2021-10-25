24-hr virtual hackathon in Mysuru on Oct. 29, 30

MYSURU

25 October 2021 18:19 IST

It aims to tackle challenges related to current social or business problems

Yi ‘InnovIndia: 2.0’ is the second edition of virtual hackathon conducted with the objective of providing an opportunity for students to build prototypes / App-based solutions that drive social impact and influence business transactions. The main aim is to tackle some of the challenges related to the current social or business problems.

Yi Mysuru, an arm of CII, said that it was encouraging engineering, science and business management background student innovators from all over the country to design and develop a prototype/app for social or business problems using coding or resources of their choice. The set of problem statements will be curated and shared by Yi Mysuru, said a release here.

InnovIndia: 2.0 welcomes all students from the above-mentioned background from across all Yi chapters for focused solutions and the event is open to all AICTE-recognised colleges and universities with support from anyone of their faculty as mentor, the release said.

The problem statements /topics are like this: 1. Develop an innovative solution in food manufacturing or food distribution; 2. Come up with an innovative solution to promote tourism in your city; 3. Build an innovative solution in the Electric Vehicle (EV) space; 4. Come up with a solution to reduce or manage air pollution in your city; 5. Build a solution that can help small and medium enterprises to scale their business; 6. Develop an innovative solution that can help the elderly or specially abled citizens; 7.Come up with a solution to promote financial literacy; 8. Build a solution to train, educate and up-skill the blue-collar workforce.

Yi Mysuru is driving the event in collaboration with 8 other Yi chapters - Hubbali, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Erode, Madurai, Pune and Siliguri. Colleges fitting the above criteria are invited to participate in the event, the release said.

The last date for registration ended on October 24 and the last date for submission of preliminary ideas is October 26. The announcement of the finalists will be made on October 28 and the finals of InnovIndia 2.0 - 24hr hackathon will be held on October 29 and 30.

Attractive cash rewards and an opportunity for a business idea pitch will be given to the winners. For more details reach out to: yi.mysuru@cii.in /7019967945.