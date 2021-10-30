24-hr virtual hackathon evokes good response

35 teams from Mysuru, Pune and other cities participate

‘InnovIndia: 2.0’, the second edition of Yi Mysuru flagship 24-hour virtual hackathon conducted recently with the objective of providing an opportunity for students to build prototypes/App-based solutions, evoked good response with 35 teams from Mysuru, Pune, Madurai and Erode chapters presenting their ideas and prototypes to the jury.

The main aim of the event was to tackle some of the challenges related to the current social or business problems.

The topics were - Develop an innovative solution in food manufacturing or food distribution; Come up with an innovative solution to promote tourism in your city; Build an innovative solution in the Electric Vehicle (EV) space; Come up with a solution to reduce or manage air pollution in your city; Build a solution that can help small and medium enterprises to scale their business; Develop an innovative solution that can help the elderly or specially-abled citizens; Come up with a solution to promote financial literacy; and Build a solution to train, educate and up-skill blue-collar workforce.

The top 3 teams were awarded cash prizes. They will also be given a chance to pitch their idea and showcase their prototypes in front of a venture capitalist to scale up their idea into a business opportunity, a release said here.

The winning teams are: First place - GetsetEV (Eco prime) from IIEBM Indus Business School Pune; Second place - Team Synthesizers from VVCE, Mysuru; and Third place - Team Dementia Decliners, ATME College of Engineering, Mysuru.

The event was organised entirely on a digital platform without any physical meetings. “It was heartening to see students rise to the occasion and come up with innovative web/mobile app/prototype solutions,” Yi Mysuru said.

The event was sponsored by Rangsons LLP, Excelsoft Technologies and Excel Empathy Foundation.

The core team at Yi, Mysuru was represented by Nikhil P. Koundinya, Chapter Chair; Abhijna Rajiv, Co-chair – Yi Mysuru; Adarsh Sudhindra- Chair Innovation; Ajay Pramod, Member – Yi Mysuru; Pradeep M., Immediate Past Chair – Yi Mysuru; and Guruprasad M, Executive Member - Yi Mysuru.