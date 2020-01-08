24-hour run between two cities for gender equality

A group of running enthusiasts reached Mysuru from Bengaluru in a 24-hour-long relay run between the two cities.

A total of 28 runners, including nine women, who are all part of Running Roadies, took turns to run on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway as part of their mission to promote gender equality.

The exercise was flagged off from the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday, and it reached the Mysuru palace at 3.30 p.m. on Sunday.

28 participants

A total of 148 km by the 28 participants, who ranged from 52-year-old Seema Gupta to 23-year-old Raushan Kumar Sah. Each participant had run about 6 to 7 km, as drawn up earlier.

About three to four participants ran together. As per the schedule, the other runners would take over when a group’s run was completed.

“To ensure the safety of the participants, the organisers had a SUV tailing the runners, shielding them from the other vehicles on the highway,” Gurleen Singh, founder of the Running Roadies, told The Hindu.

During the night, the runners wore reflector jackets and torches on their heads. Those not running were in a 25-seater bus that accompanied them.

A road stretch of 6 km, starting from a distance of 85 km to 91 km from Bengaluru, was set aside exclusively for women. All the nine women ran the 6 km in addition to their respective slots.

“This was to show that, if we ensure safety, women can do anything possible. The aim of the run was to send out a strong message to the girls out there that they are equal, if not stronger, than boys,” said Mr. Gurleen Singh. “Don’t let the society define your boundaries,” he added.

Joining the runners in the last lap of 1 km was 92-year-old Dattatreya, an avid runner from Bengaluru.

Self-funded

The run was self-funded through donations by the 28 runners and other members of the running group. “Our mission was only to promote gender equality,” Mr. Gurleen Singh added.