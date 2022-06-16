24-hour protest opposing revised textbooks concludes in Kalaburagi

The 24-hour long protest by Karnataka Asmita Janandolana concluded at Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi city on Thursday. The strike was observed to condemn the revised textbooks and demand the State government to continue with the old syllabus.

KPCC Spokesperson Priyank Kharge, Chief Whip of Opposition in the Assembly Ajay Singh, former minister Sharanprakash Patil, MLA M.Y. Patil and senior Congress leader B.R. Patil submitted a memorandum to Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar before concluding the protest.

Congress Spokesperson Priyank Kharge slammed the BJP-led State government for trying to promote its Hindu agenda by saffronising the education system. In the revised textbooks, the life history of social reformers and freedom fighters has been portrayed in an incorrect manner just to suit their (RSS and BJP) ideological stance. Curriculum plays a key role in shaping up the mindset of children, so it is important to update the syllabus from time to time with progressive and scientific tempers, he added.

Leaders including Kharge, Ajay Singh, Sharanprakash Patil, B.R. Patil and activists K. Neela, Meenakshi Bali and others from progress organisations spent the night at the Jagat circle.

A group of theatre troupes sung revolutionary songs and recited vachanas (verses) written by 12th century social reformers throughout the night.