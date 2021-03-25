24-hour hunger strike by AAP ends

The 24-hour upavasa satyagraha (hunger strike) by office-bearers and members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking employment opportunities for local youths and efforts by those in power to get investments to the region concluded in Hubballi on Wednesday.

The protestors led by president of Dharwad district unit of AAP Santosh Nargund and others concluded their hunger strike by submitting a reminder to the Chief Minister about the demand through the Hubballi Tahsildar.

AAP members launched the 24-hour agitation seeking fulfilment of various demands, including employment opportunities for the youths in the twin cities, funding for budding entrepreneurs with innovative ideas and making the Infosys campus in Hubballi operational and getting Tesla manufacturing unit to the region.

National leader of AAP Romi Bhati, who launched the agitation on Tuesday morning, gave fruit juice to the protestors who were on the 24-hour hunger strike in a symbolic gesture to end their agitation.

AAP leaders V. Gopal, Darshan Jain, Shashikumar Sullad, Pratibha Divakar, Mohan Patil, Avinansh Sadanand, Naveen Singh Rajput, Jayateerth Chimmalagi and several others were present.