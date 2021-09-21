Karnataka

24 head of cattle suffer burns

As many as 24 head of cattle suffered burns after a fire broke out in a cattle shed in Konchavaram village of Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district late on Monday night.

According to the police, the fire broke out in the cow shed belonging to Amrutappa Bichappa at Konchavaram village.

The shed caught fire rapidly and was reduced to ashes within no time. However, Amrutappa saved all the 24 head of cattle with the help of his neighbours.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Konchavaram Police have filed a case.


