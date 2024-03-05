239 students to get PG degrees during KSRDPRU convocation in Gadag today

March 05, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A total of 239 post-graduate students from 10 masters programmes and five students of diploma programmes will be conferred degrees during the fourth convocation of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (KSRDPRU) to be held at Nagari near Gadag on Wednesday.

KSRDPRU started functioning in 2016, while its academic programmes commenced in 2017.

According to a press release from the university, the convocation will be held at Koushalya Vikas Bhavan on the university campus at 11 a.m. during which Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will confer the degrees on students, while the former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, T.R. Raghunandan will deliver the keynote address.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information Technology and Bio Technology, Priyank Kharge will be the guest.

Gold medals

As many as 11 post-graduate students from various post-graduate programmes will be honoured with gold medals for their outstanding performance in academics and 20 post-graduates will be honoured with certificate of merit for securing second and third ranks in their respective disciplines, the release said.

Vice-Chancellor Vishnukant S. Chatpalli, Registrar Suresh V. Nadagoudar, Finance Officer Prashanth J.C. and members of the Executive and Academic committees will take part in the convocation.

The convocation will reflect the ethnicity and desi culture as the participants will come in desi attire and khadi costumes, the release said.