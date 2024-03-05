GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

239 students to get PG degrees during KSRDPRU convocation in Gadag today

March 05, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 239 post-graduate students from 10 masters programmes and five students of diploma programmes will be conferred degrees during the fourth convocation of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (KSRDPRU) to be held at Nagari near Gadag on Wednesday.

KSRDPRU started functioning in 2016, while its academic programmes commenced in 2017.

According to a press release from the university, the convocation will be held at Koushalya Vikas Bhavan on the university campus at 11 a.m. during which Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will confer the degrees on students, while the former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, T.R. Raghunandan will deliver the keynote address.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information Technology and Bio Technology, Priyank Kharge will be the guest.

Gold medals

As many as 11 post-graduate students from various post-graduate programmes will be honoured with gold medals for their outstanding performance in academics and 20 post-graduates will be honoured with certificate of merit for securing second and third ranks in their respective disciplines, the release said.

Vice-Chancellor Vishnukant S. Chatpalli, Registrar Suresh V. Nadagoudar, Finance Officer Prashanth J.C. and members of the Executive and Academic committees will take part in the convocation.

The convocation will reflect the ethnicity and desi culture as the participants will come in desi attire and khadi costumes, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.