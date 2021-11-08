239 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru

As many as 239 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths were reported in Karnataka, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare bulletin on November 7.

There are 8,002 active cases in the State. The positivity rate was 0.21% and the case fatality rate 2.09%.

With 322 people being discharged, the total number of recoveries stood at 29.43 lakh. The overall number of cases was 29.89 lakh, and deaths 38,112.

Bengaluru Urban reported the highest number of cases at 151.