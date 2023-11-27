238 villages in Shivamogga expected to face drinking water problems: Madhu Bangarappa

November 27, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga district has begun to face the impact of the loss of rains this year with Sorab taluk relying on tankers for the supply of drinking water. Residents of two wards in the taluk are getting drinking water through tankers, said Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on November 27, Mr. Bangarappa, who is also the minister in-charge of the district, said he personally visited the drought-hit areas and assessed the impact of the drought as per the instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “According to our estimates, 238 villages in Shivamogga district are expected to face problems with regard to drinking water supply in the future. We are making arrangements to face the situation and ensure people are not affected,” he said.

No fodder shortage

Besides that, the administration also assessed the requirement of fodder for cattle. “As of now, 6.42 lakh tonnes of fodder is available. Every week, an average of 27,000 tonnes of fodder is required. There is no shortage of fodder. The officers have imposed restrictions on the movement of fodder, considering the need in the coming days,” he said.

Similarly, he said, there was no shortage in the supply of power for households and industries in Shivamogga district. Though the demand for power increased substantially in October, the government managed the supply by purchasing power. “If there are any issues with power supply in Shivamogga, I am ready to verify and review the situation,” he added.

The CM had instructed officers to ensure a seven-hour power supply to irrigation pump sets, which they have been ensuring. Around 4.63 lakh customers in Shivamogga have been enjoying the benefits of the Gruha Jyothi scheme, under which customers get free power supply up to 200 units a month, the minister said.

