₹2.38 lakh fine collected for not wearing masks, not maintaining social distance

The BBMP has fined more than 1,140 people for not wearing masks and 49 for not maintaining social distance. Around ₹2.38 lakh has been collected so far by way of fines.
The maximum number of fines have been levied in the South zone (356 cases) and Rs. 71,200 has been collected, followed by East zone (250) with fine of Rs. 50,800, West zone (172) with fine of Rs. 34,400. However, among the five outer zones, Mahadevapura leads with 111 cases and fine of Rs. 22,200, followed by Bommanahalli with 98 cases and fine of Rs. 19,606, Rajarajeshwarinagar with 84 cases and Rs. 16,800 fine, Yelahanka with 82 cases and Rs. 16,400 fine, and Dasarahalli with just 36 cases and Rs. 7,200 fine.
