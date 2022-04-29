238 graduates receive certificates at BMCRI convocation

As many as 238 graduates received their certificates at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) convocation here on Friday. Pratiksha J. Pai topped the medal tally, winning 12 gold medals and awards in all.

Chief guest K. Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, noted how good it is for the country to see an increase in the number of female graduates in the medical field. He also acknowledged the challenges students had to face because of the pandemic-the batch started their internship by picking up PPE kits and entering COVID-19 wards. In his address, he also made a mention that nine new medical colleges will come up in Karnataka.

M.R Doreswamy Naidu, founder and Chancellor, PES University, spoke about the importance and sanctity of teaching and medical professions. He also acknowledged the tremendous changes in the syllabus of medical science in the country. In his speech, he also highlighted the plight of rural India and wished the students luck in acquiring further specialised training to serve as good doctors.

Padma Vibhushan Dr. V.K. Aatre, Scientist, former Head DRDO, gave the convocation address where he spoke about the importance of nanotechnology, virtual reality and AI in the medical field. He gave the graduates insights into the latest research and technologies related to healthcare.