GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2,378 polling booths in Kalaburagi constituency

March 17, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

As the Election Commission of India announced that polling for the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha seat is slated to be held on May 7, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B. Fauzia Taranum, addressing a press conference here on Saturday, said that the administration has geared up to ensure free and fair polls. She added that 2,378 polling booths will be set up in the district.

Providing data for nine Assembly constituencies coming under Kalaburagi district, the Deputy Commissioner said that a total of 22,68,944 voters (including 11,43,159 male, 11,25,463 female and 322 others) are eligible to cast their votes.

Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency, which includes Afzalpur, Jewargi, Chittapur, Kalaburagi North, Kalaburagi South, Kalaburagi Rural, Sedam and Gurmitkal Assembly constituencies in Yadgir district, has 20,65,018 eligible voters, including 10,34,005 male, 10,30,677 female and 336 others.

Ms. Taranum, who is also the District Election Officer, said that the district authorities have made elaborate arrangements by setting up 39 check-posts across the district, Telangana and Maharashtra borders; deployed 40 Flying Squad Teams (FST), nine Video Surveillance Teams (VST) and nine Video Viewing Teams (VVT) and 10 Accounting Teams for conducting free and fair polls and to monitor the expenditure of candidates and political parties.

Police Commissioner R. Chetan and Superintendent of Police Akshay Haykay said that Central para-military forces will be deployed to ensure peaceful polling in the district.

The police will also focus on vulnerable polling stations, voters vulnerable to threat and intimidation.

The police have collected information on the susceptibility of voters to be influenced by persons in relation to the exercise of their right to vote. They have taken undertaking from rowdy-sheeters that they will not indulge in any criminal or illegal activities during the elections.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.