2,339 students receive degrees at 13th convocation of JSSAHER in Mysuru

February 06, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 2,339 students received their degrees and diplomas in various faculties at the 13 th Convocation of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) held in Mysuru on Monday.

While 65 of the graduates were awarded Doctor of Philosophy degree, 25 others were given away a degree in Master of Philosophy. Six candidates were conferred with the Doctorate in Medicine and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) degrees.

During the convocation, a total of 60 academic toppers were given away a total of 83 medals and awards with certificates for their exceptional academic performances.

The students, who received the degrees belonged to JSS Medical College, Mysuru, JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysuru, JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru, JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty, School of Life Sciences, Mysuru, School of Life Sciences, Ooty and School of Public Health, Mysuru.

“All the candidates declared successful in the final year examinations and completed compulsory internship (wherever applicable) from December 1, 2021 to January 20, 2023 pertaining to PhD, DM, MCh, MPhil, MD, MS, PG in diploma (medical), fellowship programme, MBBS, MSc (Medical Sciences), Master of Public Health, MDS, BDS, Diploma in Dental Mechatronics, Residency Programme (Pharmacy), M Pharm, PG Diploma (Pharmacy), Pharm D, B Pharm, B Pharm (Practice), D Pharm, MSc and BSc (Biomedical Sciences), MSc and BSc (Life Sciences), MBA, BBA, ODL and OL are eligible for award of degrees, diplomas and fellowship during the thirteenth convocation,” said a statement from JSSAHER.