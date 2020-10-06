233 fresh cases in Hassan

Two people died of COVID-19 infection in Hassan on Tuesday and 233 fresh cases of the infection have been reported in the district on the day. With the two deaths reported on the day, the death toll increased to 357. So far 18,984 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the district.
Among them, 14,744 people have recovered and 3,883 are undergoing treatment. Among those under treatment, 51 are in the intensive care unit.
Of the cases reported on the day 16 are from Arsikere, 37 are from Channarayapatna, six from Alur, 119 from Hassan, 24 from Holenarsipur, 12 from Arkalgud, 14 from Belur and five are from Sakleshpur, said a bulletin released by the district administration.
