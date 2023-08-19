ADVERTISEMENT

23,244 consumers benefit from Gruha Jyothi in Yadgir in July

August 19, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 23,244 consumers received benefits under Gruha Jyothi scheme in July in Yadgir district as they received zero-value electricity bills for the month.

A total 1.74 lakh consumers had enrolled with the GESCOM for the scheme. Of them, just 23,244 consumers, who had used electricity till 200 units in July, don’t need to pay bills. 

“Consumers should pay bills on their electricity usage beyond the limits fixed based on their annual usage adding 10% to that. In the district, 23,244 consumers got the benefits under Gruha Jyothi scheme “ Raghavendra, Executive Engineer of GESCOM in Yadgir told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yadgir division of GESCOM has Yadgir, Gurmitkal, Shahapur, Shorapur and Hunsagi sub divisions and eligible consumers will get the benefits under the scheme. “We have received ₹50 bill after consuming electricity beyond the limits and within 200 units. The scheme helped middle and lower middle classes,” Shivaleela, a resident said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US