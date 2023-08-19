23,244 consumers benefit from Gruha Jyothi in Yadgir in July

August 19, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Yadgir

As many as 23,244 consumers received benefits under Gruha Jyothi scheme in July in Yadgir district as they received zero-value electricity bills for the month.

A total 1.74 lakh consumers had enrolled with the GESCOM for the scheme. Of them, just 23,244 consumers, who had used electricity till 200 units in July, don’t need to pay bills.

“Consumers should pay bills on their electricity usage beyond the limits fixed based on their annual usage adding 10% to that. In the district, 23,244 consumers got the benefits under Gruha Jyothi scheme “ Raghavendra, Executive Engineer of GESCOM in Yadgir told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yadgir division of GESCOM has Yadgir, Gurmitkal, Shahapur, Shorapur and Hunsagi sub divisions and eligible consumers will get the benefits under the scheme. “We have received ₹50 bill after consuming electricity beyond the limits and within 200 units. The scheme helped middle and lower middle classes,” Shivaleela, a resident said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.