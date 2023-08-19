HamberMenu
23,244 consumers benefit from Gruha Jyothi in Yadgir in July

August 19, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 23,244 consumers received benefits under Gruha Jyothi scheme in July in Yadgir district as they received zero-value electricity bills for the month.

A total 1.74 lakh consumers had enrolled with the GESCOM for the scheme. Of them, just 23,244 consumers, who had used electricity till 200 units in July, don’t need to pay bills. 

“Consumers should pay bills on their electricity usage beyond the limits fixed based on their annual usage adding 10% to that. In the district, 23,244 consumers got the benefits under Gruha Jyothi scheme “ Raghavendra, Executive Engineer of GESCOM in Yadgir told The Hindu.

The Yadgir division of GESCOM has Yadgir, Gurmitkal, Shahapur, Shorapur and Hunsagi sub divisions and eligible consumers will get the benefits under the scheme. “We have received ₹50 bill after consuming electricity beyond the limits and within 200 units. The scheme helped middle and lower middle classes,” Shivaleela, a resident said. 

