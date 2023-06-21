230 quintals of PDS rice seized

June 21, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi police on Tuesday seized a container lorry illegally transporting rice meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) in Nehru Gunj locality in the city.

The police have lodged a complaint against the driver Amar and arrested him.

During interrogation, the lorry driver revealed that the illegal rice collected from different locations were packed in new bags and the stock was being transported to Panvel in Maharashtra and then exported to foreign countries, he added.

The Chowk Police Station officials have lodged a case and seized the rice stock and the container lorry.