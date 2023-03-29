23-year-old Triveni is Mayor of Ballari

March 29, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Kalaburagi

Triveni, 23, of the Congress, with her election as Mayor of Ballari City Corporation, became possibly the youngest Mayor in Karnataka. B. Janaki of the Congress was elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor.

Of the total 39 wards in the civic body, the Congress had won 26 wards followed by the BJP with 13 wards. There are five Independent members who supported the Congress in the Mayoral polls. MLAs, MLCs, and Parliamentarians had a chance to cast their votes as ex-officio members.

Ms. Triveni’s mother, Susheelabai, had also been Ballari Mayor for a year in 2019-20.

“I became a corporator of Ballari City Municipal Corporation at 21 and now, I have become Mayor when I am 23. I am hopeful that I will meet the expectations of the people and my party by taking everybody into confidence and working along with them,” Ms. Triveni told media representatives after the elections.