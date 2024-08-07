ADVERTISEMENT

23-year-old IISc student dies

Published - August 07, 2024 07:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Aviraj Hanumanth, a 23-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), died on Tuesday (August 6). The Sadashivanagar police station has filed a case of unnantural death report.

Aviraj hailed from Maharashtra and the police have filed the report based on a complaint given by his sister. According to a statement given by IISc, the student was found unconscious in the hostel on Tuesday and was rushed to Ramaiah Hospital, where he passed away.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of a student who was pursuing an M.Tech. at the Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics. We express our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and friends. Our deepest sympathies are with them during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report for further investigation.

