GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

23-year-old IISc student dies

Published - August 07, 2024 07:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Aviraj Hanumanth, a 23-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), died on Tuesday (August 6). The Sadashivanagar police station has filed a case of unnantural death report.

Aviraj hailed from Maharashtra and the police have filed the report based on a complaint given by his sister. According to a statement given by IISc, the student was found unconscious in the hostel on Tuesday and was rushed to Ramaiah Hospital, where he passed away.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of a student who was pursuing an M.Tech. at the Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics. We express our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and friends. Our deepest sympathies are with them during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report for further investigation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.