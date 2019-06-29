23 train timings revised

As many as 14 trains in Mysuru Railway Division have been speeded up as per the new time table, which will come into effect from July 1.

Similarly, the timings of 23 trains in the division have been revised while there has been extension of services of seven trains.

Train number 1066 Renigunta Mysuru Express has been speeded up by 10 minutes and will arrive at Mysuru at 3 a.m. instead of 3.10 a.m.

Train Number 22682 Chennai-Mysuru Weekly Superfast Express has also been speeded up by 10 minutes and will arrive at Mysuru at 8 a.m. instead of 8.10 a.m.

Train number 56216 Mysuru-Yesvanthpur passenger has been speeded up by 25 minutes and it will arrive at Hassan at 3.15 p.m. instead of 3.40 p.m.

Train Number 11311 Solapur Hassan express has been speeded up by 10 minutes and will reach Hassan at 11.35 a.m. instead of 11.45 a.m.

Running time

The other trains whose running time has been reduced include train number 16577 Yesvantpur-Harihar tri-weekly express (by 15 minutes); train number 56276 Mysuru-Talaguppa Passenger (by 10 minutes); train Number 56278 Yesvantpur-Chikkamagaluru passenger (by 75 minutes); train number 56206 Mysuru-Nanjangud passenger (10 minutes); train number 56207 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru passenger (5 minutes); train number 16206 Mysuru-Talaguppa Express (15 minutes); train number 16206 Talguppa-Mysuru Express (30 minutes); train number 56217 Talaguppa-Shivamogga Town (5 minutes); train number 56218 Shivamogga-Talguppa Passenger (30 minutes), and train number 26052 Talaguppa-KSR Bengaluru Express (by 40 minutes).

In all, seven trains have been extended during the course of the year and they are reflected in the new time-table.

The revised timings of the 23 trains are available on the IRCTC website.