23 test positive at nursing home

Hassan

02 December 2021 19:50 IST

As many as 23 people, including students of nursing, working at a private nursing home in Shivamogga tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Thursday.

The Shivamogga district administration has ordered the closure of the outpatient dispensary in the hospital as a precautionary measure. The infected have been isolated to avoid the spread of the infection.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 1,072 people have died in the district due to the infection.

As many as 32 people tested positive in the districton Thursday. Among them, 31 were in Shivamogga and one in Sagar taluk. As many as 76 people are under treatment.

In Hassan eight people tested positive. Among them, two each were in Hassan and Channarayapatna taluks, three in Holenarsipur and one in Sakleshpur taluk. So far 1,379 people have died of the infection in the district. As many as 86 people are under treatment.