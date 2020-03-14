23 test negative; results of three persons awaited

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil has said that from February 1, 26 people have returned from foreign countries to Vijayapura. Of them, 22 are found to be not affected by COVID-19.

The swab samples of four persons were sent for testing, of whom one has tested negative while results of other three were awaited. The suspected persons have been kept in the isolation ward in the district hospital.

Closed till March 21

Meanwhile, following government order, the district administration has directed all shopping malls, bars and theatres to remain closed till March 21.

Besides closing malls, religious festivals and large public/private functions have also been banned in the district.

“We have already asked malls of the city and major shopping complexes to remain shut for a week until further orders,” said Harsha Shetty, City Corporation Commissioner.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the restaurant owners have been requested to close the operation since they are the place where a large number of people visit.

Mr. Patil, meanwhile, urged people to inform to district administration or government hospital about any suspected case. He also appealed the people to cooperate with the district administration in tackling the situation effectively.