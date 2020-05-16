23 new cases reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru

16 May 2020 13:18 IST

Twenty-three new cases were reported on the morning of May 16 in Karnataka, taking the total cases to 1,079.

This includes 36 deaths due to the virus, one death of a COVID-19 positive patient not due to the virus and 494 discharges.

Of the new cases, a majority — 14 — are from Bengaluru Urban. All the cases are secondary contacts of P-653 from Shivajinagar.

Three cases have been reported from Hassan, all of who are from Mumbai. One case each from Bagalkote, Udupi and Dharwad have been reported. All three have a travel history to Mumbai.

That apart, one case each has been reported from Ballari, Davangere and Mandya.