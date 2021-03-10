23 new cases reported in DK, Udupi

With 11 new COVID-19 cases and 18 patients discharged, the active cases in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday stood at 212. A fine of ₹37.02 lakh has so far been collected from 35,955 cases of not wearing masks.
In Udupi, 12 new cases were reported and 22 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 103 on Tuesday.
As many as 4,199 persons aged above 60 years and 445 persons aged between 45 and 59 with comorbidities have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Dakshina Kannada, while 3,763 aged above 60 and 221 aged above 45 received the vaccine jab so far in Udupi on Tuesday.
In all 32,637 health care workers and 5,909 frontline workers have so far received the first dose, while 17,334 health care workers have received second dose of the vaccine in Dakshina Kannada. Similarly, 17,276 health care workers and 3,810 frontline workers have received first dose and 12,658 health care workers received the second dose of vaccine in Udupi so far.
