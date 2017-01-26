23 life convicts released from Mysuru jail for good conduct

A total of 23 convicts walked out of the Central prison in Mysuru on Thursday after the State government ordered their release for good conduct on Republic Day.

All of them were serving life sentences for more than 14 years for various offences including murder and rape.

Unlike previous occasions when the convicts themselves paid their fine amount before walking out of jail, the penalty this time was paid by Prison Ministry India, a voluntary organisation, which is engaged in work for release and rehabilitation of prisoners.

The fine amount is imposed by the court at the time of their conviction. “The fine has been cleared by the Prison Ministry India. The fine totalled Rs. 97,600 for all the released convicts and the voluntary organisation paid the entire amount”, Superintendent of Mysuru Central Prison Divyashree told The Hindu.

All the convicts released were men. “There were no women convictswho met the eligibility criterion for release on good conduct”, Ms. Divyashree added.

The released included at least two men, who had obtained degrees through distance education during their stay in the prison.

Dayanand, one of the convicts, who obtained a degree, was appreciative of the efforts by the jail authorities and voluntary organisations to bring about a transformation among the convicts by organising various programmes. In his farewell address at a function organised by the jail authorities, he hoped the programmes will help them cope with life outside jail and tackle the stigma attached to their jail stay.

Another convict, Jagadish, who obtained a postgraduate degree in political science, said he was looking forward to taking up agricultural work in his native village in H.D. Kote taluk. A father of two, Jagadish had also served as a gram panchayat member in Bogadi on the outskirts of Mysuru before he was convicted.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in-charge of Mysuru district, said the government, after perusing a memorandum submitted by retired Professor of University of Mysore and member of Mysuru Jail Advisory Board H.N. Nanjaraj Urs, had simplified the release of convicts on good conduct by reducing the number of conditions from 21 to nine.