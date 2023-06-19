ADVERTISEMENT

23 hostel students admitted to hospital after they complain of stomach ache

June 19, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 23 students were admitted to a hospital after they complained of stomach ache in Harogoppa village near Bailhongal in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Inmates of the government pre-matriculation hospital began complaining of stomach ache after having breakfast that comprised chapati and anna sambar.

Some students complained to the warden that they noticed a lizard in the sambar pot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They were all admitted to the primary health centre in Inchal village. All of them are out of danger. They were sent back after being administered treatment, Education Department officers said.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has sought a report from the Social Welfare Department officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US