23 hostel students admitted to hospital after they complain of stomach ache

June 19, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Belagavi

As many as 23 students were admitted to a hospital after they complained of stomach ache in Harogoppa village near Bailhongal in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Inmates of the government pre-matriculation hospital began complaining of stomach ache after having breakfast that comprised chapati and anna sambar.

Some students complained to the warden that they noticed a lizard in the sambar pot.

They were all admitted to the primary health centre in Inchal village. All of them are out of danger. They were sent back after being administered treatment, Education Department officers said.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has sought a report from the Social Welfare Department officials.