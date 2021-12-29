23 estate workers test positive

Hassan

As many as 23 plantation workers of two estates located at Devihalli and Anemahal in Sakleshpur taluk tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Wednesday.

A majority of them are native of West Bengal. Two of them had returned from West Bengal recently. The infected have been isolated.

District Health Officer K.M.Sathish Kumar and others visited the places and reviewed the measures taken to avoid spread of the infection in the locality.

