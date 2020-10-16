23 districts face big crop losses owing to heavy rain this month

Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 10 people

Excess rain from October 1 to 15 has caused havoc in the State, leading to loss of agricultural crops on 2.3 lakh hectares and horticultural crop loss on 24,822 hectares in 23 districts.

The actual crop loss would be much more as officials are yet to take up assessment in some Kalyana Karnataka districts such as Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Ballari where the rain has caused extensive damage.

Displaced and dead

A total of 7,776 people have been shifted to 54 relief camps as of October 15, while rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 10 people.

The State as a whole received 110 mm of rainfall from October 1 to 15 as against the normal 80 mm, an excess of 38%. From October 10 to 15, the State received 88 mm of rainfall as against the normal 26 mm, an excess of 238%, according to Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.

During monsoon, from June 1 to September 30, the State received 991 mm of rainfall as against the normal 852 mm, an excess of 16%. Of the 122 days of monsoon, the State received rain on 50 days, the second highest in the last 60 years. The highest was in 2010 in the last 60 years.

Excess rain was 39% in south interior Karnataka, 36% in north interior Karnataka, and 12% in coastal Karnataka. Only the Malnad region has received 5% deficient rain during the monsoon.

Excess rain resulted in area under sowing exceed the target fixed by the Agriculture Department, with 77.53 lakh hectares sown as against the target of 76.69 lakh hectares, 101%, as of September 30, 2020.

Reservoirs full

Owing to heavy rain, the electricity generating reservoirs (Linganamakki, Varahi, and Supa) have storage of 285.82 tmcft of water as against the capacity of 328.18 tmcft.

The Cauvery basin reservoirs (Harangi, Hemavati, KRS, and Kabini) have 112.14 tmcft of water as against the storage capacity of 114.57 tmcft.

The Krishna basin reservoirs (Bhadra, Tungabhadra, Ghatapraba, Malaprabha, Almatti, and Narayanapura) have storage of 411.59 tmcft as against the capacity of 417.52 tmcft.

All reservoirs in the State had storage of 809.55 tmcft of water as against the capacity of 860.27 tmcft as of October 15.