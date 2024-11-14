 />
 22nd edition of the Green Building Congress

Published - November 14, 2024 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The CII Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) inaugurated the 22nd edition of the Green Building Congress on Thursday. The Congress held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

This year’s Green Building Congress 2024 theme was ‘Advancing Net Zero in Buildings and Built Environment.’

According to the press release, it is a platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders to collaborate on establishing sustainable building codes, regulations, and industry benchmarks and supports India’s commitments to sustainability and carbon reduction, and promoting climate-resilient infrastructure.

The Government of Karnataka is the state partner for the CII IGBC Green Building Congress 2024 and is a leader in sustainable development. Through the ‘State Climate Action Plan, Beyond Bengaluru,’ the state aims for Net Zero in waste, water, energy, and carbon. 

