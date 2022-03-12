22,903 documents delivered at doorsteps in Dharwad

Special Correspondent March 12, 2022 20:51 IST



Under the ‘Revenue documents at your doorsteps’ programme launched on Saturday, the Dharwad district administration delivered various documents to a total of 22,903 families on the first day

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar handing over a revenue document to an applicant in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Under the ‘Revenue Documents at your doorsteps’ programme launched on Saturday, the Dharwad district administration delivered various documents to a total of 22,903 families on the first day. Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, MLAs Kusumavati Shivalli and C.M. Nimbannavar, MLC Pradeep Shettar, and various officials of the Revenue Department took part in the formal inauguration of the programme. Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil visited Devikoppa village in Kalaghatagi taluk to launch the programme by formally handing over various documents. Speaking at the programme, Mr. Patil said that during the ‘village stay’ programme at Chabbi village last March 20, the Revenue Minister had commended the Dharwad district administration’s initiative of taking Government services to the doorsteps and had talked about extending the same to the whole of the State. As per the data given by the administration, till 5 p.m. 6,169 documents were delivered in Dharwad taluk, 2,784 in Hubballi Rural taluk, 3,489 in Kundagol taluk, 5,040 in Kalghatagi, 2,423 in Navalgund, 1,552 in Annigeri, 627 in Alnavar, and 819 in Hubballi Urban taluk.



