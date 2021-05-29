22,823 new cases, 401 deaths recorded

Karnataka on Friday reported 22,823 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 25,46,821. Of these, 5,736 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 401 deaths, the toll rose to 27,806. This is apart from 20 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 52,253 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 21,46,621.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 16.42%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.75%.

As many as 1,38,983 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,09,709 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,93,37,928.