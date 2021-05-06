₹22.51-crore action plan for handling COVID-19

KALABURAGI

In a swift action, Regional Commissioner (Kalaburagi Division) and Secretary of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) N.V. Prasad accepted an action plan submitted by Koppal Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kishor Suralkar under the macro plan for handling the pandemic in the district and ordered for the release of ₹22.51 crore on Thursday.

The action plan included the installation of three liquid medical oxygen tankers with 13 kl, 3 kl and 2 kl capacities, the establishment of oxygen generation plant, procurement of oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, ALS and BLS ambulances, 32 slice CT Scan machine, 100 K mobile X-ray, cell counter, defibrillator bi-phasic, air purifiers for laboratories and wards, ultraviolet GI lights for out-patient department corridors and laboratories.

“The action plan is approved within 24 hours of its submission. I thank the KKRDB Secretary for his quick response during the time of a health crisis. The release of funds is timely and very useful. We will now and procure equipment and take up the works and complete them on a war-footing to mitigate the health crisis,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Koppal M.P. Maruthi told The Hindu.

