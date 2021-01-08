22,000 frontline health staff and COVID warriors to get vaccine in Dharwad

110 vaccine centres have been set up in district

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has said that it had been planned to administer COVID-19 vaccine to 22,000 frontline health staff and COVID warriors in Dharwad district and 110 vaccine centres had been set up in the district.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Friday after initiating the mock trials of the vaccine, Mr. Patil said that in every centre there would be five staff members and the plan was to administer the vaccine to 100 persons daily.

He said that on Friday they held mock trials in eight hospitals in the district. After administering the vaccine, the person will be kept under observation for 30 minutes. “If there is any variation in the person’s health condition, immediately emergency healthcare will be provided. As a precautionary step three ambulances will be kept ready at these vaccine centres,” he explained.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the registration process using the designated software application, storage and transportation of vaccine and defreeze process, and preparations for the vaccine administration.

He said that after adapting the guidelines issued by the government, it had been planned administer COVID-19 vaccine to 50,000 COVID warriors comprising the police, the Home Guards, and the Army personnel in the second phase.

In the third phase, the vaccine will be administered to persons above the age of 50 years and persons belonging to weaker sections, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that already private hospitals had been contacted and asked to provide information on the health staff. And if they were any names left out, they should communicate the same to the district administration, he said.

Mr. Patil clarified that based on the government guidelines, the vaccine would be administered just like the way polling stations were operated during elections.

District Health and Family Welfare officer Yashwanth Madeenkar, District Reproductive Child Health Officer (RCHO) S.M. Honakeri, district surgeon Shivakumar Mankar, Taluk Health Officer Ranjuja, and others were present.

Mr. Patil accompanied by officials subsequently visited District Civil Hospital, SDM Hospital Sattur, KIMS Hospital, and Suchirayu Hospital in Hubballi and others to oversee the mock trials.