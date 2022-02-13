22-year-old nurse gives life to others in death 

The tragic case is similar to that of 26-year-old Chaitra K.R. from Kolar who collapsed on the day of her wedding reception

A 22-year-old nurse who was declared clinically brain dead on Saturday gave life to others in her death.

T.K. Ganvi from Hosakoppa village, N.R. Pura taluk, Chikkamagaluru district, who was working as a staff nurse in Nirmala Nursing Home in Shivamoga, fell unconscious while on her night shift rounds on February 8.

The tragic case is similar to that of 26-year-old Chaitra K.R. from Kolar who collapsed on the day of her wedding reception on February 6 and was taken to NIMHANS where she was declared clinically brain dead four days later.

After Ganvi lost consciousness, she was rushed to Nanjappa Hospital around 3.30 a.m. but needed further treatment. She was admitted to the PMSSY Hospital on Victoria Hospital campus here the same day around 7.30 p.m.

According to doctors, after surgery, she was on ventilator support at the PMSSY Hospital but was declared brain dead on February 12. The family came forward to donate her organs on their own.

The donor’s body was shifted to the Institute of Gastroenterology and Organ Transplant (IGOT) for organ retrieval by Jeevasarthakathe, the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, which is the nodal agency that facilitates cadaveric organ donations. The mother consented and her sister and uncle witnessed the decision, sources said.

“Although the family had consented for all organs, we could utilise her liver, kidneys, heart valves, and corneas,” Lijamol Joseph, chief transplant coordinator, Jeevasarthakathe, told The Hindu.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar tweeted on Sunday: “She cured and cared for patients when she was alive and she gifted her organs after her death. The 22-year-old staff nurse T.K. Ganvi who donated her organs after a tragic death is an example of “Paropakararthaṃ yo jivati sa jivati” — they alone live who live for others. Hats off to the family of Ganvi for their kindness amid heart-wrenching tragedy. The young girl is an inspiration to all of us to pledge for organ donation.” The Minister also said this was the first organ retrieval at the IGOT.