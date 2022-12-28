22-year-old forced into Devadasi system rescued in Koppal; three family members arrested, one absconding

December 28, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Despite prohibition and several reform measures, a case of 22-year-old woman being pushed into the Devadasi system came to light in a remote village of Koppal district on Wednesday. The girl has been rescued now and three of her family members arrested.

The incident was reported from Huligi village and came to the attention of the police after a village resident reached out to them.

According to the police, the woman, who was ill for a long time, had been ceremoniously “dedicated” or “married off to a deity” at Sri Huligemma temple in the village in May. However, it came to light only after a villager lodged a complaint at the Munirabad police station.

The police team and officials from the Department of Women and Child Development rescued the woman and she was sent to Santwana Kendra after getting treatment at the One Stop Centre.

The police arrested the girl’s father Yemmanoorappa, mother Huligemma, and sister Mukavva. Her brother-in-law Hanumappa is absconding.

Deputy Director for Woman and Child Development Padmavati said that awareness campaigns would be organised again in the district for abolition of the Devadasi practice. Despite the government banning the practice under the Karnataka Devadasis (Prohibition of Dedication) Act, 1982, which was enforced in 1984, the Devadasi system still exists in some remote parts of the State.

According to a survey, there are 3,600 Devadasis in the district, and 2,700 of them, aged above 45, are receiving monthly pension.